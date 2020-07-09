Video: A guide to creating high-resolution pixel art and animation

In this GDC 2018 talk Firaxis Games' Kyle Bunk demonstrates the process of creating high-resolution pixel art with fluid and appealing motion for the purposes of game development.

Bunk's talk was practical and helpful, as he walked attendees through the process of sprite animation from initial design to full animation, and what principles to consider for your gameplay in between.

Miss seeing it live, or just want to refresh yourself on some of the finer points? Good news: Bunk's talk is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

