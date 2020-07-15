Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 15, 2020
Reggie Fils-Aimé is now a strategic adviser for indie publisher Rogue Games

July 15, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Amié has adopted another retirement pastime: acting as a strategic adviser for indie publisher Rogue Games. That role will see Fils-Aimé leveraging his years of industry experience to offer guidance to Rogue Games’ board of directors, advice now invaluable to Rogue as it expands beyond PC games and into the console game business.

Fils-Aimé is best known as the charismatic head of Nintendo of America, a position he held for over a decade before retiring from the company in February 2019. Since, Fils-Aimé continues to be involved with the video game industry, often in an advisory capacity. Some of his notable post-retirement ventures include joining the board of directors for both the New York Video Game Critics Circle and GameStop.

“The benefit of being retired is that I get to work with people I like and companies that I feel are doing unique and valuable things,” Fils-Aimé explains in a chat with VentureBeat. “In Rogue’s case, I have known Matt Casamassina and Chris Archer for years. They do things the right way and are willing to benefit from my years of experience. And they are leading an incredibly talented team who have a fresh vision for how to do digital games publishing.”

