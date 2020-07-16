Microsoft is adding xCloud to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September

As rumored earlier this year, Microsoft is bringing Xbox Game Pass and xCloud together under the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

The decision means that Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to take advantage of Microsoft's cloud gaming technology at no extra cost.

Commenting on the move in a blog post, Xbox chief Phil Spencer explained that with the addition of cloud gaming in September, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on their phone or tablet.

"Cloud gaming in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means your games are no longer locked to the living room," wrote Spencer. "You can connect more than ever with friends and family through gaming. And just like you do with your movie and music streaming services, when cloud gaming launches into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can continue your game wherever you left off on any of your devices."

As it currently stands, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate nets members all the benefits of Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass -- serving as a one-stop-shop for those who want to play online and utilize Microsoft's game subscription service.

The addition of xCloud at no extra cost will add even more value to the package, which currently goes for $14.99 per month in the United States.