Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn AR game design from Pokemon Go dev Niantic at GDC Summer

Learn AR game design from Pokemon Go dev Niantic at GDC Summer

July 17, 2020 | By Staff
July 17, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, GDC

Pokemon Go creator Niantic is an industry leader in augmented reality game design, which is why GDC organizers are excited to confirm that some of Niantic's experts will be offering a crash course in AR game design at GDC Summer next month!

As part of the GDC Summer Design track of talks Niantic senior game designer Laura Warner and senior software engineer Kirsten Koa will present "AR Game Design 101", a crash course in how the team behind Pokemon Go tackles the challenges of blending the digital world with every-day real world experiences.

If you're a game designer, artist, or developer looking for inside knowledge on how Niantic is enhancing the real world through AR technology, don't miss this talk! You can expect to walk away with deeper insight into the core game design principles Niantic relies on when crafting fun and exciting AR experiences for players.

Further details on this session and the many others on offer at next month's event, check out the GDC Summer Session Viewer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.17.20]
Senior Game Designer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[07.14.20]
UI Artist (Temporary)
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[07.14.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[07.14.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image