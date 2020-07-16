Microsoft is ending production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

The Xbox One S is the only console Microsoft looks to be keeping in production as attention shifts toward the next-generation of video game consoles.

Microsoft confirmed reports that some of its current console lineup is ending production earlier today, explaining in a statement to The Verge that manufacturing of both the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is coming to a close.

“As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally,” reads that statement to The Verge.

It’s a selective close to the current console generation that makes sense for Xbox given that part the brand’s big next-generation pitch is that it doesn’t want to force its players to upgrade to the upcoming Xbox Series X just to stay caught up with any enticing Xbox exclusives over the next few years.

During its time at the top of the food chain, the Xbox One X was billed as the option for players that care about playing their games on the most powerful tech possible. Given the appeal of the console, it makes sense that Xbox would wind down production of the soon-to-be-outdated system and push those performance-chasing players toward its next-gen lineup.

And since Xbox’s current plan is to release any Xbox Game Studios titles like Halo: Infinite for both the Series X and the One generations for “the next couple of years,” keeping the One S in the running stands to create a yet-affordable option for folks that want to jump into the Xbox ecosystem but don’t particularly care about the upgrades the Series X is offering or are put off by the console’s (yet unannounced) price.