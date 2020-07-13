Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GDC Summer's Sponsor Showcase offers access to industry heavyweights like Unity

July 17, 2020 | By Staff
As you finalize your schedule for GDC Summer next month, don't overlook the opportunities you'll have to meet and learn from some of the industry leaders sponsoring the event, all of whom will be accessible for GDC attendees looking to take their career to the next level!

At next month's all-digital GDC Summer you can look forward to cutting-edge insights from these sponsors, presented across sponsored sessions and the GDC Summer sponsor showcase, which will be available August 5th and 6th.

These sponsored sessions are often remarkable opportunities to quickly improve your skills with industry-leading software and services, as well as get direct access to company experts who can help you achieve your goals. 

In "Iterate Faster With Improved Artist Workflows in Unity (Presented by Unity Technologies)", for example, experts from Unity will show you how artists and designers working in Unity can enhance their workflows for a faster and more-efficient production pipeline.

You'll learn how easy it can be to import art from popular 3D content-creation tools and facilitate real-time art reviews and asset integration. You'll also get practical guidance on how to better use Unity for environment creation and grey-boxing, game and cinematic cameras, event sequencing and playback, as well as using visual scripting tools for rapid prototyping. Don't miss it!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

