Video: Uses and abuses of analytics in games

In this GDC 2018 session Kongregate's Emily Greer exposes common mistakes and pitfalls in data analysis to provide practical guidance on how to improve the rigorousness of your tests and the quality of your data.

If you rely on analytics to guide your own work, or if you're working out how to best adopt them, Greer's talk is packed with useful examples and advice on how to do it well.

This is a key issue for most game development projects, so if you didn't happen to catch it live make sure to take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Greer's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

