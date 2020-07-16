Mobile dev Carbonated raises $8.5 million in seed funding

Newsbrief: Carbonated has raised $8.5 million at the close of a seed funding round, money the California-based team plans to use to get its first project, an AI-driven squad-based shooter for mobile, off the ground.

The funding comes from the likes of Andreessen Horowitz, Bitkraft Ventures, and others, and will help the studio ramp up its hiring efforts and bring 20 more developers on board, remotely.

In addition to that in-development mobile game, the Carbonated team notes in a Medium post that it is also working on a live-ops tool it calls Carbyne that aims to allow it to quickly create, modify, and deliver in-game content.

