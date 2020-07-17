Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
Paradox acquires Surviving the Aftermath developer Iceflake Studios

Paradox acquires Surviving the Aftermath developer Iceflake Studios

July 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Paradox Interactive has acquired Finnish studio Iceflake Studios for an undisclosed fee. 

Iceflake is currently developing Surviving the Aftermath with Paradox, which had already agreed to publish the post-apocalyptic survival title.

Paradox explained it moved to purchase Iceflake after realizing they shared a "like-minded" approach to development and collaboration. 

The publisher added that Surviving the Aftermath will fit perfectly into the broader Paradox portfolio, which include strategy titles like Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, and Europa Universalis

"The collaborative efforts we’ve shared thus far with Iceflake have given us all the confidence that this is a natural fit,” said Paradox COO, Charlotta Nilsson.

"Iceflake has shown themselves to be the kind of partner who can help us create more titles in our core genres. Turning this relationship into a long-term partnership is an easy decision."

The deal means Paradox now owns and operates nine studios across six countries, including the recently acquired Playrion Game Studio.

