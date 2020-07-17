As the PS5 draws near, PlayStation promises there's 'still a ton of life in' the PS4

PlayStation is taking a more clear-cut approach to its next-generational hardware than competing console maker Xbox, but both companies seem to agree that the launch of new hardware won’t suddenly spell the end for their current consoles.

Speaking during a Summer Games Fest-themed chat with Geoff Keighley, PlayStation global marketing head Eric Lempel explained that, while it's not as big on cross-gen launches as Xbox is, support of the PlayStation 4 doesn’t end when the PlayStation 5 finally makes its debut.

“PlayStation 4 is a big part of everything we do, and will continue to be a big part of everything we do. There’s a lot more to come on PlayStation 4,” says Lempel.

“I think most recently we’re seeing some of the greatest titles of this generation have released in recent weeks but that will continue. Again, PlayStation 5 is the next generation product but we’ve got a lot to come for people on PlayStation 4. [There’s] still a ton of life in that product.”

On the other side of the fence, Xbox has similar plans to continue support of the current-generation Xbox One for years to come, though a key part of Xbox's plan is to forgo any first-party next-generation exclusives and release heavy hitters both the Xbox One and the next gen Xbox Series X.

"We want every Xbox player to play all the new games from Xbox Game Studios. That’s why Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years—like Halo Infinite—will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One," reiterates a recent blog post from the Xbox Team. "We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives."