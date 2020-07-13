Video: Level design for non-linear story discovery in Tacoma

In this GDC 2017 talk Fullbright's Steve Gaynor and Nina Freeman share lessons learned during the development of their non-linear space station story exploration game Tacoma.

It was an insightful look at the design of Fullbright's follow-up to the genre-defining Gone Home, and how you can apply the studio's techniques for fleshing out narratives in a 3D space to your own game development process.

If you missed seeing it live, or if you just want to refresh yourself on some of the finer points, good news: this Tacoma level design talk is now available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.