GDC Summer's online platform is live; log in now to get started planning your GDC

July 20, 2020 | By Staff
Today's the day: Game Developers Conference organizers are pleased to confirm that the GDC Summer online platform is now live and ready for attendees and speakers to log in and start planning their event!

This year GDC organizers have partnered with events platform Swapcard to provide an accessible and easy-to-use virtual GDC Summer experience, and part of that promise includes this early access for those already registered to attend GDC Summer next month.

Today registered attendees should look for an email that will get you set up with everything you need to log into the platform on the first day and begin enjoying your virtual GDC experience. If you're having trouble finding your login email, make sure to check your spam folders and whitelist the "[email protected]" email address!

Once you're set up, you'll find the platform will be a central hub for your GDC week. GDC Summer attendees can look forward to streamlined schedules of what's happening when, as well as tools for building out your profile, showcasing your work, and AI-powered recommendations of fellow attendees and vendors you can reach out to to set up calls or face-to-face (virtual) meetings.

You can find more details on all the exciting sessions you'll have access to in the GDC Summer Session Viewer, which has just been updated with times and dates for all confirmed talks. And if you haven't already, register now to attend GDC Summer before prices go up this Wednesday, July 22nd!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

