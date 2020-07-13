Get a job: Velan Studios is hiring a Community Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Troy, New York

The Community Manager will work closely with the project’s key leaders to define and execute the relationship management strategy with our player community. The ideal candidate will act as a bridge between our gamers, game developers and the publisher. They will influence internal operations to improve the effectiveness of each game or product line. The Community Manager will have experience engaging online communities across a variety of platforms from social to gaming focused media. He/she/they will also build strong internal partnerships with our product and marketing teams to deliver against important business initiatives.

Responsibilities

Develop a long-term community support strategy in collaboration with our existing team

Strategize ways to scale our communities and connect with gamers

Maintain expert knowledge on each social platform’s algorithms, user dynamics, and evolving feature sets. Provides recommendations to enhance algorithms to further maximize marketing impact

Identify, evaluate, and report performance KPIs with a strong understanding of which measurements align with business goals

Leads the development and execution of marketing strategies through various social media channels

Own content creation and development (e.g. events, contests, videos, livestreams, and marketing promotions) across various social channels, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Be flexible and able to recommend and execute ad-hoc community actions based on short-term business needs

Leverage data-driven insights and critical thinking skills to make strategic recommendations to internal teams

You will represent the point of view of our players and manage all external communications as the friendly, responsive, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic voice of Velan Studios

Fully aware of the company’s online presence on social media and makes corrective recommendations if community image is deviating from strategy

Addresses inquiries, complaints, comments and other contacts generated through social media

Leads the development of standard responses or guidelines to the most common inquires, complaints and comments

Provide meaningful feedback and reporting to game teams on the community’s sentiment, concerns and suggestions

Acts as primary point of contact with key influencers within various social media networks

May work with key influencers to execute social media marketing strategies

May negotiate deals with social media influencers to achieve social media marketing goals

Requirements & Qualifications

4+ years of relevant community management experience

Proven game industry experience, including community management experience supporting at least one shipped AAA title

Familiarity with / enthusiasm for the core games space - spanning mobile, console, and PC gaming

Comprehensive understanding of best practices standards for all social media channels including and not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Discord, Pinterest, etc.

Considered an expert in the industry with the ability to develop and execute long-term social media marketing plans with minimal direction and guidance

Strong writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills

Ability to lead the analysis of social media marketing efforts to measure and how social campaigns deliver impact to broader business & marketing objectives

Ability to measure and analyze results and make decisions using qualitative and quantitative data

Ability to communicate with diverse (and sometimes challenging) personalities

Bachelor's Degree preferred

Big plusses:

Experience managing a live service gaming community

Experience with Photoshop, video editing, HTML/CSS, and live stream production skills

Experience working with remote teams

Experience working in a fast-paced start-up environment

Interest in emerging technologies

