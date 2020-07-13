Get a job: Velan Studios is hiring a Community Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Troy, New York
The Community Manager will work closely with the project’s key leaders to define and execute the relationship management strategy with our player community. The ideal candidate will act as a bridge between our gamers, game developers and the publisher. They will influence internal operations to improve the effectiveness of each game or product line. The Community Manager will have experience engaging online communities across a variety of platforms from social to gaming focused media. He/she/they will also build strong internal partnerships with our product and marketing teams to deliver against important business initiatives.
Responsibilities
- Develop a long-term community support strategy in collaboration with our existing team
- Strategize ways to scale our communities and connect with gamers
- Maintain expert knowledge on each social platform’s algorithms, user dynamics, and evolving feature sets. Provides recommendations to enhance algorithms to further maximize marketing impact
- Identify, evaluate, and report performance KPIs with a strong understanding of which measurements align with business goals
- Leads the development and execution of marketing strategies through various social media channels
- Own content creation and development (e.g. events, contests, videos, livestreams, and marketing promotions) across various social channels, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
- Be flexible and able to recommend and execute ad-hoc community actions based on short-term business needs
- Leverage data-driven insights and critical thinking skills to make strategic recommendations to internal teams
- You will represent the point of view of our players and manage all external communications as the friendly, responsive, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic voice of Velan Studios
- Fully aware of the company’s online presence on social media and makes corrective recommendations if community image is deviating from strategy
- Addresses inquiries, complaints, comments and other contacts generated through social media
- Leads the development of standard responses or guidelines to the most common inquires, complaints and comments
- Provide meaningful feedback and reporting to game teams on the community’s sentiment, concerns and suggestions
- Acts as primary point of contact with key influencers within various social media networks
- May work with key influencers to execute social media marketing strategies
- May negotiate deals with social media influencers to achieve social media marketing goals
Requirements & Qualifications
- 4+ years of relevant community management experience
- Proven game industry experience, including community management experience supporting at least one shipped AAA title
- Familiarity with / enthusiasm for the core games space - spanning mobile, console, and PC gaming
- Comprehensive understanding of best practices standards for all social media channels including and not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Discord, Pinterest, etc.
- Considered an expert in the industry with the ability to develop and execute long-term social media marketing plans with minimal direction and guidance
- Strong writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills
- Ability to lead the analysis of social media marketing efforts to measure and how social campaigns deliver impact to broader business & marketing objectives
- Ability to measure and analyze results and make decisions using qualitative and quantitative data
- Ability to communicate with diverse (and sometimes challenging) personalities
- Bachelor's Degree preferred
Big plusses:
- Experience managing a live service gaming community
- Experience with Photoshop, video editing, HTML/CSS, and live stream production skills
- Experience working with remote teams
- Experience working in a fast-paced start-up environment
- Interest in emerging technologies
