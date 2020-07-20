Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

No Man's Sky has added 1 million new players since Xbox Game Pass launch

No Man's Sky has added 1 million new players since Xbox Game Pass launch

July 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
July 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
No Man's Sky has added over 1 million new players since launching on Xbox Game Pass in June.  

Hello Games said the title is seeing some of its "biggest ever in-game numbers," and attributed the uptick to the game's Xbox Game Pass and Windows 10 release.

"Last month we welcomed over a million new players into No Man’s Sky by virtue of Xbox Game Pass and the Windows 10 release. This, together with our cross-play update, meant that we are seeing some of our biggest ever in-game numbers, all playing together regardless of their gaming platform," reads a post on the Xbox Wire blog

"It is genuinely humbling, nearly two years after first releasing on Xbox One, that there are still so many people interested in exploring our universe."

The title arrived on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox One on June 11, and it seems like those with access to the subscription service have been eager to take the procedurally generated space sim for a spin. 

Although Hello Games didn't reveal how those new players were split between Xbox One and PC, it's still a fascinating insight into the Game Pass effect. 

