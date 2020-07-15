Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Take advantage of all the cool sponsored talks available at GDC Summer

July 20, 2020 | By Staff
Now that we're weeks away from the August 4th debut of GDC Summer, the first-ever GDC that's taking place entirely online, we wanted to quickly remind attendees about all the cool sponsored sessions available to you.

GDC Summer sponsors like Google, Unity, and more will be presenting sponsored sessions that often offer attendees direct access to company experts who can answer questions and help you achieve your goals, as well as give you opportunities to quickly improve your skills with industry-leading software and services.

In "Launching Global Games With Google Cloud", for example, Google experts will show you how Google Cloud is building open source gaming solutions (such as matchmaking and game server management) that utilize the company's global infrastructure, advanced analytics, and AI capabilities to provide developers with the ideal balance of scalability, flexibility, and control. 

Ideal for CTOs, core engineers, and backend infrastructure leads, this talk aims to help you better understand how Google Cloud can help your game become a global success!

Plus, the team at Bugsnag are sponsoring a GDC Summer session all about "How Not to Be No Man's Sky. Strategies for Fast Releases With Minimal Bugs" that aims to help you better balance speed-to-market with developing and launching games that people will love.

Games that launch too quickly compromise player experience and fun. Attend this sponsored session to new strategies for developing and launching games that people will love playing and telling their friends about!

And in N3twork's sponsored session on "UA Marketing Predictions: How to Prepare for Radical Change" you'll get expert insight into how performance marketing is about to change, for both marketers and game developers. Check out this talk to learn how more about the user acquisition marketing landscape is going to change, and what you can do to adapt. Don't miss it!

You can find more details on these and other exciting GDC Summer sessions in the GDC Summer Session Viewer. And if you haven't already, register now to attend GDC Summer before prices go up this Wednesday, July 22nd!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

