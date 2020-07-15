Video: Lessons learned creating merchandise for Alto's Adventure

In this 2018 GDC talk, Snowman's Eli Cymet discusses the creation of merchandise for mobile hit Alto's Adventure, including integration of physical goods right into the game itself.

Cymet served up an engaging look at the ins and outs of merchandising across platforms like Etsy and Limited Run Games, with lots of examples fellow devs might learn from and apply to their own merchandising adventures.

It was a great talk about a rarely-discussed facet of game marketing, so if you didn't catch it live make sure to watch Cymet's talk now that it's available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.