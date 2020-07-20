Roblox now has a social Party Space for online hangouts

Roblox typically lets its players explore a bevy of user made content and games, but the online free-to-play game platform’s latest addition is an open, game-free venue purely for socializing.

It’s a similar move to the one taken by fellow free-to-play behemoth Fortnite earlier in the year when it launched its own Party Royale mode back in April.

While Fortnite's Party Royale still offers a slew of activities for players to partake in, Roblox’s rendition instead is free of any built-in games and aims to act as a private space for its users to host virtual events like birthday parties or class activities.

Roblox’s freshly christened Party Place is built on the technology it has previously used to host online, in-game events like concerts and award shows. In its current beta state, Roblox players can make use of free, private servers for their own gatherings or load up the Party Place map just to explore the new space.

According to TechCrunch, the social-orientated map has seen around 45,300 visits since launching a week ago. For a frame of reference, Roblox reported 120 million monthly active players in June across its whole platform.