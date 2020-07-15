Get a job: Join Yacht Club Games as a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, California

Yacht Club Games is working on a new 3D project and is building out our 3D team (and custom engine) to complement our existing 2D team. We are on the lookout to hire a capable mid to senior level gameplay programmer with a desire to build great gameplay experiences in a small, team-centered environment!

Responsibilities

Work collaboratively with designers, artists, musicians, programmers to implement and improve upon game designs with efficacy and efficiency

Write and extend tools and gameplay systems

Optimize runtime performance and team productivity

Qualifications

Deep interest in playing and making games

Self-motivated and curious with a willingness to continue learning

In-depth knowledge and understanding of game design

Proficient in C and C++ programming languages for creating 2D and 3D games

Strong 3D math skills (linear algebra, vector math)

Applied problem solving abilities - in particular related to game design and developing gameplay systems

Good oral and written communication skills; ability to work and contribute in a collaborative environment

Bonus

Experience with multi-threading

Experience with low level debugging and optimization

Experience writing multi-platform code

Experience with GPU programming (graphics shaders, compute)

Experience with network programming

Experience with UI programming

Experience with build systems

Experience playing products from Yacht Club Games

Benefits & Perks

Working in a collaborative environment where you are a core part of the team and are welcome to contribute to any aspect of the company that interests you!

Creating fun and challenging games that tug at heartstrings and delight with charm

Robust medical and dental insurance for you and your dependents

Generous Profit Sharing and Bonus plans

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with 4% company match

Unlimited discretionary vacation and sick days that we want you to use!

Working in our beautiful office located in Los Angeles!

Yacht Club Games is an Equal Opportunity Workplace

The team at Yacht Club Games is committed to diversity and inclusion and we wholeheartedly encourage candidates of diverse backgrounds and voices to apply for this position!

