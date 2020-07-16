Unwind at GDC Summer with guided yoga, tai chi, or a Monterey Bay Aquarium live feed

Two weeks from today we'll be right in the think of GDC Summer, and amid all the virtual learning and discussion, organizers want to make sure you make time to unwind with your peers!

The event's hours will be expanded to help attendees around the world make time to attend, and that means you can look forward to GDC Summer programming from 6 AM to 8 AM Pacific August 4th through 6th.

Since serendipitous run-ins and chance encounters with colleagues is part of what makes GDC special, in the event schedule you'll also find plenty of built-in breaks for relaxing, refreshing yourself, and networking with fellow attendees via GDC Summer's digital event platform.

Notably, GDC organizers are pleased to partner with the Monterey Bay Aquarium to provide a special Relaxation Live Feed to every GDC Summer attendee. Featuring live feeds of marine animals, this is a great opportunity to relax, observe some natural beauty, and get inspired!

Plus, as mentioned previously you can look forward to guided instruction in meditation, yoga, and tai chi every day of GDC Summer. Here are some further details on what (and who) to expect:

Yoga - Satori Yoga Studio

Satori provides a wide variety of Yoga and meditation classes for practitioners of all levels including Vinyasa, Iyengar Restorative, Yin Yoga and more. Because of our unique location, in the heart of the Financial District, there is an emphasis on mindfulness, stress reduction and relaxation in all our classes. Our mission is to give students an opportunity to look within, refocus, and regain a sometimes lost sense of perspective.

Qigong (tai chi) – Rebecca Grossbard

My Qigong practice helped me eliminate severe joint pain, calm my nervous system, reduce anxiety, improve my sleep, increase my energy and stamina and allowed me to return to my healthy, active lifestyle stronger than ever. A lover of nature and the outdoors, I have always had an active lifestyle and enjoy hiking, biking, skiing and the beautiful views of San Francisco Bay.)

Meditation – WITHIN Meditation instructor Devon Pipars

A meditator for 16 years, Devon recently spent four years studying Vedic philosophy and deepening her practice in the Himalayas under the guidance of a master teacher. Devon is masterful at translating all she’s learned into simple terms, making her classes appropriate for first-time meditators as well as experts. No matter what your experience level, her approach effectively reduces stress and promotes well-being.

All of these Community Channel sessions will be available for on-demand viewing for GDC Summer attendees, so you won't have to stress about making it to a specific session on time or clearing room in your schedule. GDC organizers know everyone is especially busy these days adapting their schedules to deal with complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we don't want you to worry about missing out on any of the great content you're getting when you register to attend GDC Summer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech