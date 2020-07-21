Riot Games creative director Jason Killingsworth has departed the studio

Riot Games creative director Jason Killingsworth has departed the League of Legends developer to expand his publishing company Tune & Fairweather.

Killingsworth spent six years at Riot, during which time he produced in-game events for League of Legends, supported the League esports scene, directed voice actors, and oversaw a number marketing campaigns.

He founded Tune & Fairweather in October 2017, and raised over €126,000 through Kickstarter to publish the company's debut project 'You Died.'

In a post on Linkedin, Killingsworth explained he now wants to "put a dent in the universe by building my own publishing company," and thanked his colleagues at Riot for their support.

"I could not be more grateful for all the investment Riot made in my personal and career development. I entered the job as a writer and depart as a creative director," he wrote. "I had attentive, world-class mentors -- Kieran Weir, Tom Bramwell, Ben Noskeau, John Battle -- who challenged and cheered in equal measure."