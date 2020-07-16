Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get practical tips on jumpstarting your creativity & career at GDC Summer

Get practical tips on jumpstarting your creativity & career at GDC Summer

July 21, 2020 | By Staff
July 21, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Production, GDC

Game development can be lengthy, creatively frustrating and technically challenging, which means lots of game projects get started but never finished.

Staying motivated and finishing projects is key to being successful, and at GDC Summer next month you'll get practical advice to help you do just that!

As part of GDC Summer's promising Career & Studio Development track of talks Tribe Games founder Charles McGregor will present "Jumpstarting Your Creativity: From Hobbyist to Professional", a motivating talk about how to spark the start of your career or your next creative endeavor.

McGregor will share his story of becoming mired in a cycle of starting projects but never finishing them, and how setting a smaller goal helped him push pass that barrier. He'll show you how setting one goal helped him go from finishing no projects to finishing 8 in 2 years, and offer you useful tips and tools to help set your own achievable goals. 

It promises to be a helpful talk for game makers of all skill levels, so make sure to secure your seat at GDC Summer now if you haven't already -- tomorrow's the last day to register at a discount rate before prices go up tomorrow!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.17.20]
UX Designer
Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.17.20]
Technical Producer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.17.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Ziggurat Interactive Inc
Ziggurat Interactive Inc — Denver, Colorado, United States
[06.30.20]
Video Game Brand and Marketing Manager (Remote)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image