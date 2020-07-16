Get practical tips on jumpstarting your creativity & career at GDC Summer

Game development can be lengthy, creatively frustrating and technically challenging, which means lots of game projects get started but never finished.

Staying motivated and finishing projects is key to being successful, and at GDC Summer next month you'll get practical advice to help you do just that!

As part of GDC Summer's promising Career & Studio Development track of talks Tribe Games founder Charles McGregor will present "Jumpstarting Your Creativity: From Hobbyist to Professional", a motivating talk about how to spark the start of your career or your next creative endeavor.

McGregor will share his story of becoming mired in a cycle of starting projects but never finishing them, and how setting a smaller goal helped him push pass that barrier. He'll show you how setting one goal helped him go from finishing no projects to finishing 8 in 2 years, and offer you useful tips and tools to help set your own achievable goals.

