Check out some of the cool indie games in GDC Summer's Indie Showcase!

As you finalize your plans to attend the all-digital GDC Summer next month, organizers want to remind you to leave some time for checking out some of the promising indie games on display in the Indie Showcase!

It can be tricky to find novel and exciting indie gems these days, and the GDC Summer Indie Showcase is your opportunity to learn about innovative projects from emerging devs. During the 3-day event you'll have the chance to visit each game's dedicated page to learn more about the people and the studio who made it, as well as sit in on guided demo sessions.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the games you can expect to find in the Indie Showcase during GDC Summer, scheduled to take place online August 4th through 6th. Each of these games was submitted by a Black or BIPOC creator hoping to amplify their work, so please make time to check them out!

If you haven't registered yet, don't delay -- tomorrow is your last day to register for a GDC Summer pass at a discount rate!

Werewolf: the Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest

The RPG industry veterans from Different Tales and Walkabout Games have announced Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest. The new video game will continue the style of Different Tales’ previous productions and use the iconic World of Darkness setting.

Heart of the Forest was designed by Jacek Brzeziński and Artur Ganszyniec, the leads behind the first game in The Witcher PC series. Both creators are also known as authors of numerous traditional role-playing games, editors of the most influential Polish RPG magazines, and writers of pen-and-paper RPG supplements. In the video game industry, they became known for their work on The Witcher, Dying Light and Hitman.

Rules Of Alchemy

Rules of Alchemy is an open-world roguelike RPG with a focus on spell combos and item crafting. Strategic equipment builds and quick combinations of magic will allow you to create powerful spells in combat and devastate your enemies.

Do Not Buy This Game

Do Not Buy This Game is a comedic walk-sim that "is being built as you play".The game explores the character of the game's creator using sarcastic narration and simple interactions, trying to uncover why the creator doesn't want you to play the game while building a heartfelt relationship between the player and the creator.

Tiny Rainbow Rebels

An experimental twine gayme about a tiny frog in a leather jacket vest living in a commune with other tiny animal friends after the rich have been defeated. This aims to be a cozy game, in that there's no way to fail and it's just like fun and expressing values and cuteifying communism in a similar vein to how Animal Crossing sometimes cuteifies capitalism.

In this way, the game expresses an ideal queer future past representation. The creator wanted to allow players to step into a vision of a better world that we could create together, one where rest, health, community, and expression are valued, and there is an abundance of food and goods shared amongst everyone.

EnLIGHTen

EnLIGHTen is a puzzle game about learning how you learn and how to improve it. The core loop involves going back and forth between puzzle mode and the lecture mode. In the former, you test your understanding. And in the latter, you expand it. EnLIGHTen houses many experimental learning tools including a friend code feature that blends two player's experiences together to boost curiosity and learning. To master the game, one must learn to master themselves.

FarRock Dodgeball

FarRock Dodgeball is a game based around 4 kids from Queens who enter the NYC dodgeball tournament. Along the way they face many trials and tribulations. Poverty, death & social pressures are just a few of the hurdles these kids will have to overcome.

Whispers from Within: Moving On

You are the main character in this Twilight Zone-inspired VR experience. Tragedy has struck your family, but you must find a way to move on. Can you unlock the memories that are keeping you trapped? Can you free yourself from the past? Can you do what is needed to finally move on?

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech