Video: Using machine learning, live telemetry & computer vision to manage communities

In this GDC 2018 talk Showdown's Alex Casassovici and Beatriz Miravete go over what Showdown's technical team learned as they used machine learning, live telemetry analysis, and computer vision to truly understand player behavior.

The pair offered some remarkable insights into how high-tech tools can reveal how and why players behave the way they do, with lots of actionable advice for community managers and community members.

It was a great talk, so if you missed seeing it live take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

