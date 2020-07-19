Please welcome Spawn On Me's Kahlief Adams as the official MC of GDC Summer!

Organizers of the Game Developers Conference are excited to announce that next month's all-digital GDC Summer will benefit from the MC talents of Kahlief Adams from the Spawn On Me podcast!

Adams' talents as an MC will guide attendees through GDC Summer, a unique online edition of GDC that will take place across 3 days (August 4-6) with expanded hours, as well as new interactive sessions and events.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Kahlief is an avid technophile and lover of all things video games. He set his career path in the direction of a life making games until he found out his archnemesis, "Math", had other plans.

So instead of making the next Tetris he found himself talking about games on the Spawn On Me podcast, and at GDC Summer next month you'll find him guiding you through your time at the event, highlighting some of the most exciting talks and other learning opportunities available to you!

So if you're not already registered to attend, take a moment to skim through all the exciting talks and community events already confirmed for GDC Summer, then sign up for a GDC Summer pass today -- it's the last day to register at a discount rate!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech