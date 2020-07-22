Ubisoft has a five pronged plan to address the studio's culture of misconduct

It’s been nearly one month since allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct were levied against many, many members of the game industry, several of which involved actions by staff at Assassin’s Creed maker Ubisoft.

The company has, in the weeks that followed those accusations, since seen the exit of some of those employees named as abusers either through dismissals or resignations. Now, Ubisoft says that it is still working on a number of internal changes to address other accusations as well as the claim that the structure of the company enables and protects abusers.

Those changes are included in Ubisoft’s latest quarterly report, and includes an “action plan” that includes steps like working with outside consultants to investigate allegations, overhauling systems like HR and the editorial department, and creating new positions for Workplace Culture and Diversity & Inclusion heads.

“I am determined to make profound changes in order to improve and strengthen our corporate culture. We already have acted swiftly and firmly, announcing and introducing largescale initiatives intended to transform our organization,” reads a statement from Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. “Our overriding aim is ensuring that all Ubisoft employees have a safe and inclusive workplace environment. As a leader in our industry, we have to be intransigent in order to create an exemplary culture where everyone feels respected and valued. This is vital to ensure that all of the talented people who make up Ubisoft feel fulfilled in their jobs.”

That plan, as worded in Ubisoft's Q1 results, is as follows: