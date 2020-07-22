Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Xbox closes Q4 with gains in hardware revenue, record engagement

July 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

Microsoft saw an uptick in console sales during the last quarter of its 2020 financial year, reporting a 49 percent increase in hardware revenue due to an increase in consoles sold.

It's a notable increase given that Microsoft's last few quarterly reports have found hardware sales to be slowing. That jump also comes alongside other year-over-year increases for the Xbox brand during the quarter ending June 30, 2020. 

Along with those year-over-year hardware gains, Microsoft says that Xbox content and services revenue also increased by $1.2 billion or 65 percent compared to the same quarter last year. As a whole, Microsoft says video game revenue increased $1.3 billion or 64 percent. Like many other companies right now, Microsoft credits that increase in spending (and record engagement) to on-going stay-at-home guidelines, as well as strength from third-party games.
 

