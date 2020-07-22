Xbox closes Q4 with gains in hardware revenue, record engagement

Microsoft saw an uptick in console sales during the last quarter of its 2020 financial year, reporting a 49 percent increase in hardware revenue due to an increase in consoles sold.

It's a notable increase given that Microsoft's last few quarterly reports have found hardware sales to be slowing. That jump also comes alongside other year-over-year increases for the Xbox brand during the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Along with those year-over-year hardware gains, Microsoft says that Xbox content and services revenue also increased by $1.2 billion or 65 percent compared to the same quarter last year. As a whole, Microsoft says video game revenue increased $1.3 billion or 64 percent. Like many other companies right now, Microsoft credits that increase in spending (and record engagement) to on-going stay-at-home guidelines, as well as strength from third-party games.

