Get a job: Join the Remedy Entertainment team as a Technical Director

July 22, 2020 | By Staff
Technical Director, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally® and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Technical Director for an exciting new online multiplayer game.

As the Technical Director, you will be part of the project’s core leadership team and own and drive all technical areas and aspects of the project from vision to execution. You will lead a team of highly talented programmers and collaborate closely with a cross disciplinary team of experienced game makers in creating a new, groundbreaking online multiplayer experience.

Ideally, you have worked in Technical Director or Lead Programmer roles over one or more full life cycles of designing, building, releasing and operating an online game as a service (GAAS).

Responsibilities

  • Lead the gameplay engineering team and help team members to make the most out of their day-to-day work by establishing coding guidelines, best practices and leading regular code reviews etc.
  • Own and drive the overall technical vision, architecture and execution of the project
  • Plan, manage, document and track project schedules and workflows
  • Be part of the project’s leadership team and contribute ideas toward all aspects of the game’s production and development
  • Ensure that consistent communication is maintained in all directions to guarantee the quality of the game
  • Actively sharing insights expertise and best practices with the gameplay team and colleagues in other teams

Requirements and qualifications

  • A minimum of 10 years’ experience in game programming
  • Robust experience with developing in Unreal Engine 4
  • Robust experience across the full life cycle of developing and operating live multiplayer games as a service
  • Excellent command of network and code best practices for multiplayer games
  • Excellent C++ skills
  • Solid team leadership experience and strong leadership and teamwork skills
  • Experience with Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban etc.)
  • Ability to collaborate and work with a range of disciplines from art to design
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (in English)

The ideal candidate will also have

  • Experience with games built in a modular way
  • Experience in working on various platforms

What is in it for you?

  • Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable
  • Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else
  • You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system
  • We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions
  • Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

