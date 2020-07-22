Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ubisoft is keeping its next-gen games priced at $60, for now

July 22, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

Ubisoft plans to keep its next-generation game priced the same as the current generation standard, at least for the first few titles it’ll launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Speaking in a quarterly conference call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot specified that “for the Christmas games we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles.”

When pressed, Guillemot avoided saying if that $60 price tag would stick for next-gen games after the holiday season, only offering that Ubisoft is currently “concentrating on the Christmas releases, and those games will launch at $60.”

Pricing, for both games and the next-gen consoles themselves, is one of the big questions on the horizon right now. While neither Xbox or PlayStation have discussed how much their new systems will cost, some publishers like Take-Two Interactive have already announced that some of their next generation games will run $10 more than their current gen counterparts.
 

