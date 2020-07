Newsbrief: Final Fantasy XIV Online has crossed 20 million registered users, according to developer Square Enix.

The studio announced the news alongside details about an upcoming patch, which will bring new content and challenges for veteran players including the finale of the Shadowbringers storyline.

In a recent earnings report, Square revealed that net sales and operating income in its MMO sub-segment rose thanks to Final Fantasy XIV Online, indicating the title is bringing home the bacon as well as attracting users.