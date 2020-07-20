Video: ILMxLab's perspective on pioneering immersive entertainment

In this GDC 2018 developers Mohen Leo, David Collins, Judah Graham and Camille Cellucci discuss the future potential in immersive entertainment, including in-home and location-based experiences being developed at ILMxLAB.

It was an intriguing discussion with lots of practical examples from the speakers' careers, most notably The Void immersive experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire that opened in 2018.

Didn't catch it live? No worries; now you can watch this talk and many others completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

