Newsbrief: Playstation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 2.4 million copies during its first three days on shelves.

The news was announced on Twitter by PlayStation, which congratulated developer Sucker Punch Productions on the achievement.

The sales milestone means the open-world samurai adventure has become the fastest-selling first-party original IP debut on PS4, beating the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Knack.