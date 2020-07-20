Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sessions are now live on the GDC Summer platform; start planning your schedule today

July 24, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

Hey game makers, just a quick update that the online platform Game Developers Conference organizers are using to host next month's all-digital GDC Summer has been updated with full scheduling details for all announced talks!

That means that if you're registered to attend you can now log into the platform to start building your GDC Summer schedule. This is key to getting the most out of the event, because when you register to attend a session it will be added to your schedule and you'll get a notification 10 minutes before the session starts.

You'll get a similar notification on your mobile device if you choose to download the GDC Mobile app on iOS or Android; once the app is updated it will sync with your GDC Summer profile to help you stay on top of your schedule while you're away from your desk. 

This is the first all-digital GDC event, and the first time GDC is being hosted on the Swapcard virtual event platform, but the process of building out your GDC schedule is still straightforward.

Simply log into the platform (all registered attendees should have received an invite via email; make sure to whitelist "[email protected]") and navigate to the "All Sessions" tab, where you can filter all available GDC Summer talks by topic and time.

When you find a session you're interested in attending, hit the calendar icon to add it directly to your schedule, or click on the title to see a full description of the talk.

From each individual talk page you can also hit the big green "Register" button to add it to your schedule; you'll also see a recommended list of other talks you might like, and a speaker bio you can click on to jump directly to the speaker's profile, where you can request to connect and propose available meeting times.

It's an all-new way of gathering the GDC audience together from around the world, and organizers are excited to see what attendees do with the unique interactive content and networking opportunities available at GDC Summer.

If you haven't signed up for the event yet, you can still find full details on what's available in the GDC Summer session schedule, so take a look and see what you're getting when you register to attend!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

