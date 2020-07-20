Video: Expanding animation & design capabilities in Battlefield 1 post-launch

In this GDC 2018 session EA Dice's Ryan Duffin reveals how the Battlefield 1 animation team built upon content and gameplay systems post-launch in ways that liberated animators and designers' creativity.

Duffin used two specific examples, a rigid weapons system and a mounted soldier, to showcase how the Battlefield 1 team successfully built out the game in new directions post-launch and removed obstacles to let content creators achieve new heights.

It was an intriguing talk that offered some rare insight into the post-launch support process for a game like Battlefield 1, and now you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

