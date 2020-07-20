Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is hiring a Lead Client Engineer

Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is hiring a Lead Client Engineer

July 24, 2020 | By Staff
July 24, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Client Engineer, Wizards of the Coast

Location: Renton, WA

At Wizards of the Coast, we connect people around the world through play and imagination. From our genre defining games like Magic: The Gathering® and Dungeons & Dragons® to our growing multiverse, we continue to innovate and build new ways to foster friendship and connection. That’s where you come in!

Are you a veteran software designer with experience developing and supporting a live game service?

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help manage and direct the engineering team who builds and maintains our game client in Unity. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you’ll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

What you’ll do

  • Directly manage, guide and supervise a team of software developers while contributing to the entire project
  • Design and implement solutions for Magic: The Gathering Arena in alignment with architectural designs and program needs
  • Provide consultation on sophisticated projects as a top level contributor/specialist
  • Communicate and iterate on technical designs and decisions with the team and help troubleshoot and resolve technical problems as they arise on production environments
  • Use your experience to grasp issues quickly and make critical judgments in the absence of complete information
  • Work with a variety of other departments to build technical requirements

What you bring

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or 5 years of experience in professional software development.
  • 6 years of total job experience
  • Experience leading and mentoring effective teams.
  • Experience with front-end software development.
  • Proven understanding and experience working on client/server architectures.
  • Strong coding, debugging and problem-solving skills and the ability to write readable, maintainable code.
  • Strong communication and teamwork with diverse groups of people in various roles.
  • Software development experience with multiple platforms (Windows, iOS, Android, etc.)
  • Sound knowledge of software engineering, software engineering methodologies, and the impact of early decisions on later development stages of software projects.

We are an equal opportunity / affirmative action employer

The above is intended to describe the general content of and the requirements for satisfactory performance in this position. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of the duties, responsibilities, or requirements of the position.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.24.20]
Programmer (Character Technology team)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.24.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[07.23.20]
Lead Client Engineer
PuzzleNation
PuzzleNation — Remote, Remote, Remote
[07.23.20]
Senior Mobile Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image