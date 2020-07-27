Huuuge Games has acquired Bow Land developer Double Star

Huuuge Games has acquired Finnish games studio Double Star for an undisclosed fee, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

The companies had previously worked together on Bow Land, with Huuuge publishing Double Star's mobile RPG.

The news comes a few weeks after Huuuge purchased interactive ad company Playable Platform, which the company said would "dramatically improve|" its marketing efforts.

Following that deal, Huuuge said it was keep to "expand our European office footprint" and "step forward in our Build-and-Buy strategy." Having a development team based in Helsinki will only help further that goal.