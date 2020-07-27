Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Huuuge Games has acquired Bow Land developer Double Star

Huuuge Games has acquired Bow Land developer Double Star

July 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
July 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Huuuge Games has acquired Finnish games studio Double Star for an undisclosed fee, according to GamesIndustry.biz.  

The companies had previously worked together on Bow Land, with Huuuge publishing Double Star's mobile RPG. 

The news comes a few weeks after Huuuge purchased interactive ad company Playable Platform, which the company said would "dramatically improve|" its marketing efforts.

Following that deal, Huuuge said it was keep to "expand our European office footprint" and "step forward in our Build-and-Buy strategy." Having a development team based in Helsinki will only help further that goal.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.26.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Miami University, Ohio
Miami University, Ohio — Oxford, Ohio, United States
[07.26.20]
Assistant Teaching Professor/Assistant Lecturer
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.25.20]
Art Director
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.20]
UX Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image