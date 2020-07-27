Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Valve is quietly testing a Playtest button on Steam

Report: Valve is quietly testing a Playtest button on Steam

July 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
July 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

It looks like Valve has been quietly testing a 'Playtest' feature on Steam that would make life much easier for players and developers. 

As highlighted by SteamDB creator xPaw on Twitter, Valve seems to be trialing a Playtest button that lets Steam users request access for upcoming playtests. 

As it stands, Steam developers who want to let people try their projects ahead of release must hand out Beta keys. That hardly sounds like the end of the world, but the introduction of a dedicated Playtest button that devs can slap on their Steam page would massively streamline the process. 

Right now, Total War: Elysium appears to be the only title on Steam that has implemented the feature (though there could be others that have evaded detection), which you can see in action right here.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.26.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Miami University, Ohio
Miami University, Ohio — Oxford, Ohio, United States
[07.26.20]
Assistant Teaching Professor/Assistant Lecturer
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.25.20]
Art Director
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.20]
UX Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image