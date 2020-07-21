Learn to build a workplace culture of belonging and be a better ally at GDC Summer

Game Developers Conference organizers are happy to announce that GDC Summer attendees will have access to comprehensive workshops designed to help you be a better ally and support a diverse workplace culture.

Game companies have begun to understand the benefits of having a diverse workforce, but many have yet to focus on how to retain diversity.

Having a diverse workforce is only the beginning; executives and managers must also think about the culture that exists within your organization. Is it a place where marginalized groups such as people of color, LGBTQIA+ people, trans people, and women will feel safe to show up authentically?

If it isn't, it should be, and GDC organizers are pleased that Brave Trainings founder Cornell Verdeja-Woodson has agreed to provide relevant training workshops to all GDC Summer attendees.

Taking place Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, these live video workshops will unpack what it means to be a place of belonging for a diverse group of people, as well as equip you with relevant strategies that companies, hiring managers, and employees can use to accomplish that goal. Don't miss out!

