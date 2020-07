Newsbrief: Big Fish Games president Jeff Karp has left his role at the company, and will instead be working with Electronic Arts moving forward.

According to Venture Beat, Karp’s new position will see him at the head of EA Mobile as senior vice president and group general manager of mobile.

The hiring is part of a bigger mobile shift within EA that ultimately sees its mobile teams and their creations like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, The Sims Mobile, and others collected under one, mobile-focused leader.