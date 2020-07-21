Get a job: Join Impulse Gear as a Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Francisco, California

Impulse Gear is an award-winning, independent game studio in San Francisco, CA. We released our first game, Farpoint, in May of 2017 to worldwide acclaim. Founded in 2013, our studio is comprised of exceptional and veteran game development talent from the AAA VR, console, PC and mobile game industries. Our core team has over 50 years of game development experience working on some of the largest and most successful titles in game history. We are looking for game developers who want to solve unique and interesting challenges and have the ability to make a significant impact on future projects. We value fast iteration and people who take initiative and love to learn!

Here is a link to our story trailer for Farpoint - http://tinyurl.com/ya93yvqv

Impulse Gear is looking for an experienced Art Director with a thorough understanding of video game development and production pipelines. The ideal candidate would have experience leading a team and collaborating with senior leadership in directing an art department.

Responsibilities and Requisites

Creates the artistic vision of the game and provides direction to realize that vision including:

* evangelizing the vision

* providing feedback and art critique

* defining visual targets and style guides

* collaborating with leadership to drive all artwork

Content

Able to produce artwork in multiple styles via expert knowledge of visual language and themes including the 2D presentation of the game, front-end and in-game interfaces, and paintovers

People

Evaluates, hires, and manages all art disciplines and third parties Develops leadership and empowers the team by sharing ownership and autonomy Uses experience to help with scoping and risk management on projects

Tech

Oversees the production of art tools, production pipelines, content creation Has the technical knowledge required to realize the artistic vision Identifies new tools and evaluates competing products for suitability/cost/use/etc. Has a thorough and broad technical understanding of assets and best practices

Impulse Gear is a leading VR game development studio, solving unique problems and bringing new creative ideas to our industry. We offer competitive compensation packages, with stock options, along with top end health coverage and other benefits. We are located in the heart of San Francisco, close to BART and many restaurants. We have a fun collaborative team, and are committed to ensuring our employees success.

Impulse Gear is committed to an inclusive and diverse employee base, and is an equal opportunity employer.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.