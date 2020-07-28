Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 28, 2020
The Google Play Indie Games Festival winners have been announced

The Google Play Indie Games Festival winners have been announced

July 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
The winners of the Google Play Indie Games Festival have been announced, spotlighting some of the best and brightest indie games on the Android marketplace. 

The festival itself was established to "celebrate the creativity and innovation that small developers brings to the Play Store." 

The digital event took place in Europe, Japan, and South Korea, and allowed creatives from each region to submit their games for judging to win a prize bundle that includes Google hardware, promotion campaigns, and consultations with the Google Play team. 

Google received hundred of submissions and shortlisted 20 finalists for each region. A jury then picked three winners along with a top 10 in Europe, Japan, and South Korea. 

In Europe, the winning trio consisted of Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins, inbento by Afterburn, and The White Door by Rusty Lake. Over in Japan, Gigafall by Shiki Game Studio, Metboy! by Rebuild Games, and Wasurenaide, otona ni natte mo by GAGEX all came out on top. 

Meanwhile, in Korea, Heroes Restaurant by Team Tapas, Magic Survival by Leme, and Project Mars by Moontm were all crowned champions. You can learn more about the winners and finalists over on the Android Developers Blog.

