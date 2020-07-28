DIY game platform Roblox tops 150 million monthly active users

Online free-to-play game platform Roblox now has over 150 million monthly active users, according to developer Roblox Corporation.

For those unfamiliar with Roblox, the platform hosts a wide variety of user-created games coded in the programming language Usa, with developers earning cash when players spend the platform's virtual currency 'Robux' or engage with games as 'premium subscribers.'

The studio explained its development community is currently on track to earn over $250 million in 2020, which is significantly more than the $110 million they earned in 2019.

Roblox Corp said it will continue to add more tools and feature for development teams of all sizes, explaining it wants to empower its community to "more easily collaborate and build immersive 3D experiences."

"The accomplishments of our developer community have eclipsed even our loftiest expectations,” said company founder and CEO, David Baszucki. "Our focus is to give developers the tools and resources they need to pursue their vision and create larger, more complex, more realistic experiences."