Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get expert analysis of the State of the Industry game dev survey at GDC Summer

Get expert analysis of the State of the Industry game dev survey at GDC Summer

July 28, 2020 | By Staff
July 28, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Earlier this month GDC released the results of a special State of the Industry: Work From Home Edition Survey which highlight and reveal how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted game developers across the industry.

Now the trained industry analysts at Omnia have had time to unpack the data, and at GDC Summer next month attendees will have access to an in-depth breakdown of how the coronavirus has impacted game developers, as well as best practices for working through this global pandemic.

As part of the GDC Summer Business & Marketing track of talks Omdia's Dom Tait will present "Game Devs WFH Microtalk: State of the Industry: Work from Home Edition Analysis"; this session will analyze survey responses from nearly 2,500 game industry professionals to provide unparalleled insight into how developers have responded to the global situation, what new long-term trends might stem from it, and provide broader color on how COVID-19 has affected games user metrics in 2020. 

It promises to be an informative and deeply relevant talk, and you can expect to walk away with a much deeper understanding of COVID-19's impact on the game industry. Don't miss out!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[07.28.20]
Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.28.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.28.20]
Gameplay Designer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[07.27.20]
Engine/Systems Engineer (remote)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image