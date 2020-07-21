Get expert analysis of the State of the Industry game dev survey at GDC Summer

Earlier this month GDC released the results of a special State of the Industry: Work From Home Edition Survey which highlight and reveal how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted game developers across the industry.

Now the trained industry analysts at Omnia have had time to unpack the data, and at GDC Summer next month attendees will have access to an in-depth breakdown of how the coronavirus has impacted game developers, as well as best practices for working through this global pandemic.

As part of the GDC Summer Business & Marketing track of talks Omdia's Dom Tait will present "Game Devs WFH Microtalk: State of the Industry: Work from Home Edition Analysis"; this session will analyze survey responses from nearly 2,500 game industry professionals to provide unparalleled insight into how developers have responded to the global situation, what new long-term trends might stem from it, and provide broader color on how COVID-19 has affected games user metrics in 2020.

It promises to be an informative and deeply relevant talk, and you can expect to walk away with a much deeper understanding of COVID-19's impact on the game industry. Don't miss out!

