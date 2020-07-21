Popular game pitch-off GDC Pitch returns for GDC Summer next week

Game Developers Conference are excited to confirm that the popular GDC Pitch event will return in a special online-only format for next week's all-digital GDC Summer!

If you've never seen it before, you should, because GDC Pitch is a special event designed to help select participants practice their game-pitching skills in front of a live audience!

It's a rare opportunity to hone the skills that help you make a great pitch, which can in turn secure the future of your studio, or ensure your game has the resources to reach the players who will appreciate it most.

GDC Pitch will once again be hosted by Jason Della Rocca of investment platform Execution Labs and take place at 12:30 PM Pacific next Tuesday and Wednesday (August 4th and 5th) during GDC Summer.

10 selected teams have been offered pitch prep and training, and each will get 5 minutes next week to make their pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges. The judges will declare a "Best Pitch" on each day, and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2021.

Here's the list of industry experts who have signed on to help judge GDC Pitch @ GDC Summer:​

Vic Bassey (Raw Fury)

Michael Cheung (Makers Fund)

Cassia Curran (WINGS Interactive)

Kendall Deacon Davis (Kowloon Nights)

Fernando Rizo (Modern Wolf)

Rebekah Saltsman (Finji)

And here's the list of studios and games you can look forward to seeing next week during GDC Pitch:

Tuesday, August 4th

Unicorn Pirates Studio - Craft Circle

DC1AB - Dominus

BattleBrew Productions - Noodle SouperStar

Gerdoo Games - Republic of Jungle

Caustique Games - Team:Cars

Wednesday, August 5th

Playtra Games - Grid Fight

Slow Bros. - Harold Halibut

Stelex Software - Monorail Stories

Blue Alchemy Studio - Rules of Alchemy

D-Cell Games - Unbeatable

For further details on the two GDC Pitch sessions and many other intriguing talks on offer at next month's event, check out the GDC Summer Session Viewer!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech