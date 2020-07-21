Video: A game dev's guide to going beyond the hype of deep learning

In this 2018 GDC talk Electronic Arts' Magnus Nordin gives an overview of the potential of neural nets in game development.

Plus, Nordin offered the audience an in-depth look at how you can use neural nets combined with reinforcement learning for new types of artificial intelligence in games, backed up with lots of useful examples.

It was an intriguing talk that illuminated some of the potential futures of neural nets in games, and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

