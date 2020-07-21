Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Watch speedrunners break games in front of the devs who made them at GDC Summer!

July 29, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Sometimes, the best way to learn about your game is to watch someone else play it in a way you never intended, which is why GDC Summer organizers have put together three speedruns of notable games that attendees will get to watch next week -- live!

To make it more interesting, a developer of the game being played will sit in on each live speedrun to offer insights, advice, and perspective on what it's like to see your work bent, broken, and repurposed by players.

So sign up now for GDC Summer (taking place next Tuesday through Thursday, August 4th-6th) and block out some time to watch three talented speedrunners take on these classic games (see list below) while their developers look on in fascination in a celebration of the art of game development.

GDC Summer Live Speedruns

Tuesday, August 4

11am-12:15pm: Skyrim speed run with dev Jonah Lobe and runner Bubblesdelfuego

Wednesday, August 5

11am-12:15pm: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair speed run with dev Chris Sutherland and runner Davesterio

Thursday, August 6

11am-1:30pm: Star Wars: Republic Commando (pictured) speed run with dev Harley Baldwin and runner Utsu

These speedruns aim to shed light on the weird tricks developers use to make fantastic game experiences (and how they can be broken), so make time to attend! 

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

