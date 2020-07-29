Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 29, 2020
July 29, 2020
Moss developer Polyarc raises $9 million to explore AR development

July 29, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Moss developer Polyarc has secured $9 million in Series B funding to create augmented reality experiences. 

The investment round was led by Hiro Capital, and supported by Galaxy Interactive and existing investor Vulcan Capital. 

The Seattle-based developer said it will "now add augmented reality to its core business competencies," and is keen to continue exploring "VR, AR, and the spectrum in between." 

The deal will also see games industry veteran Ian Livingstone, who's a founding partner of Hiro Capital, join the Polyarc board of directors.

"VR, AR, and the spectrum in between, offer an opportunity to connect our players with our characters through physical interaction and emotional feedback in a way that no other medium can match," said Polyarc co-founder and CEO, Tam Armstrong. 

"This round of funding was essential for us to expand our development focus to further embrace VR and AR games."

